Billie Eilish tickets on sale in Charlotte at Spectrum Center

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish caps her Carolinas swing with two nights at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Oct. 19 and 20, 2025. The Queen City shows promise a blend of intimate vocals and arena-shaking production that has become Eilish’s hallmark.

Seats for both dates are available now through the Spectrum Center box office, but savvy fans can also lock in through ScoreBig, enjoying clear pricing and no hidden ticket fees.

Charlotte audiences last welcomed Eilish in 2022, packing the venue and sparking glowing reviews for her heartfelt connection with fans. This return engagement coincides with whispers of a forthcoming album cycle, making Spectrum Center a likely testing ground for unreleased tracks. Expect sibling collaborator Finneas on multi-instrumental duty, strobing monochrome visuals and a sing-along moment when “Lovely” echoes across Uptown.

Spectrum Center sits steps from Charlotte’s Lynx light-rail line and an array of craft-beer bars, giving concertgoers plenty of pre-show options before doors open at 6 p.m. Merch pop-ups often debut city-exclusive designs—arrive early if limited-edition tees are on your wish list.

