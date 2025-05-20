Billie Eilish tickets on sale in Miami at Kaseya Center

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish will light up downtown Miami with a three-night stand at Kaseya Center on Oct. 9, 11 and 12, 2025. The genre-bending pop auteur returns to South Florida for the first time since her record-setting “Happier Than Ever” tour, promising an immersive production that showcases hits such as “Bad Guy” and “What Was I Made For?” along with new material rumored for her next studio release.

Tickets for all three Miami shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Kaseya Center box office, but seats are also available at ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no hidden service fees.

Eilish’s connection with Miami audiences runs deep—her 2022 concert at the venue (then FTX Arena) sold out in minutes, and critics hailed her emotive delivery and cutting-edge visuals. This October stint gives Sunshine State devotees multiple chances to see the Grammy-winning singer command the stage, backed by brother-producer Finneas and a dynamic lighting design that turns each track into a cinematic vignette.

Kaseya Center, home of the NBA’s Miami Heat, boasts state-of-the-art acoustics and sightlines, ensuring every fan—from floor seats to upper bowl—experiences Eilish’s whisper-to-belt vocals and bass-heavy arrangements at their best. Arrive early to explore Bayside Marketplace or grab a bite along Biscayne Bay before the 7 p.m. curtain time.

