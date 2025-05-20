Billie Eilish tickets on sale in Orlando at Kia Center

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish brings her atmospheric pop spectacle to Orlando’s Kia Center on Oct. 14, 2025. The Central Florida stop is part of her newly announced fall itinerary, delivering chart-toppers like “Ocean Eyes” alongside deeper cuts favored by longtime fans.

Seats for the Oct. 14 performance are available now. While the Kia Center box office remains an option, fans can secure tickets through ScoreBig—enjoying the same inventory without the surprise fees tacked on at checkout.

Orlando’s arena, recently re-branded from Amway Center to Kia Center, has hosted icons from Paul McCartney to Beyoncé. Its 17,000-seat configuration, cutting-edge video boards and in-house BassBoss system complement Eilish’s minimalist vocals and thunderous low-end, creating an enveloping live experience.

The show lands during a vibrant Orlando entertainment season, with downtown bars and Church Street eateries buzzing before the 7 p.m. start. Expect merchandise lines for exclusive tour apparel and possibly a brand-new song—Eilish road-tests fresh material before releasing it worldwide.

