Billie Eilish tickets on sale in Raleigh at Lenovo Center

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish doubles down on Raleigh with back-to-back concerts at Lenovo Center on Oct. 16 and 17, 2025. The Triangle’s premier arena will host the boundary-pushing superstar as she continues redefining 21st-century pop with whisper-soft verses and bone-rattling drops.

Tickets for both nights are on sale today. Fans can purchase through Lenovo Center’s ticket office, but ScoreBig provides an alternative that skips the surprise surcharges found elsewhere.

Raleigh marks fertile ground for Eilish; her 2019 set at nearby Red Hat Amphitheater sold out instantly, and local radio has championed her ever since. Expect a career-spanning setlist, from the haunting “Everything I Wanted” to the Grammy-sweeping “Happier Than Ever,” enhanced by immersive LED panels and moody stagecraft that turn the 19,000-seat bowl into Eilish’s own kaleidoscopic dreamscape.

Located just off Interstate 40, Lenovo Center offers plentiful parking and quick access to Raleigh’s craft-beer scene, perfect for pre-show gatherings before doors open at 6 p.m. Plan ahead—security lines tighten for high-profile acts, and Billie’s fanbase spans generations eager to witness her genre-blurring artistry.

