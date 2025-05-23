Billie Eilish’s Orlando stop at Kia Center – tickets on sale

Billie Eilish (Photo via ScoreBig)

Billie Eilish will bring her genre-bending pop spectacle to downtown Orlando this fall, headlining the Kia Center on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. The Grammy®, Oscar® and Golden Globe® winner’s first Central Florida appearance since 2022 comes in support of new music teased throughout 2025, joining favorites from “Happier Than Ever” and her breakthrough “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Tickets are on sale now.

Eilish’s live shows have been hailed for their immersive visuals, intimate storytelling and thunderous low end, all helmed by brother-producer FINNEAS. Orlando’s state-of-the-art arena offers one of the Southeast’s most advanced sound systems, promising an unforgettable night as the 23-year-old superstar performs chart-toppers like “Bad Guy,” “Therefore I Am” and the soaring title track “Happier Than Ever.” Earlier tour stops have featured surprise acoustic moments and fan-favorite deep cuts, so arrive early—doors open at 5:30 p.m.

After the Orlando date, Eilish heads up the East Coast before capping the North American leg with back-to-back nights in San Francisco. Whether you’re a die-hard or new listener, this show is poised to be one of Central Florida’s most in-demand concerts of 2025.

