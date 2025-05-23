Billy Joel Cancels 2025-26 Stadium Dates After Neurological Diagnosis
Billy Joel has called off every concert on his books through mid-2026 after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition that can affect hearing, vision and balance, his team announced Friday.
Under doctors’ orders — and following a recent stretch of performances that worsened his symptoms — the 75-year-old singer is undergoing targeted physical therapy and will “refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement said.
“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” Joel added.
Impacted Dates
The cancellations sweep away a high-profile stadium run that would have paired Joel with Sting, Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks at ballparks across North America and in the U.K. Many of the dates had already been postponed once; all are now off the books:
- April 26, 2025 – Milwaukee, Wis. • American Family Field • with Sting (postponed date TBA)
- July 5, 2025 – Pittsburgh, Pa. • Acrisure Stadium • with Rod Stewart
- July 18, 2025 – Bronx, N.Y. • Yankee Stadium • with Rod Stewart
- Aug. 8, 2025 – East Rutherford, N.J. • MetLife Stadium • with Stevie Nicks
- Aug. 21, 2025 – Queens, N.Y. • Citi Field • with Sting
- Sept. 5, 2025 – Washington, D.C. • Nationals Park • with Sting
- Sept. 20, 2025 – Cincinnati, Ohio • Paycor Stadium • with Rod Stewart
- Oct. 4, 2025 – Santa Clara, Calif. • Levi’s Stadium • with Stevie Nicks
- Oct. 18, 2025 – New Orleans, La. • Caesars Superdome • with Stevie Nicks
- Nov. 1, 2025 – Hollywood, Fla. • Seminole Hard Rock • solo (was 1/17/25)
- Nov. 15, 2025 – Detroit, Mich. • Ford Field • with Stevie Nicks (was 3/29/25)
- March 14, 2026 – Toronto, Ont. • Rogers Centre • solo (was 3/15/25)
- April 10, 2026 – Syracuse, N.Y. • JMA Wireless Dome • with Sting (was 4/11/25)
- May 22, 2026 – Salt Lake City, Utah • Rice-Eccles Stadium • with Sting (was 5/23/25)
- June 6, 2026 – Edinburgh, Scotland • Scottish Gas Murrayfield • solo (was 6/7/25)
- June 20, 2026 – Liverpool, England • Anfield • solo (was 6/21/25)
- July 3, 2026 – Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium • with Sting (was 5/10/25)
Fans don’t need to do anything to get their money back. Refunds will be issued automatically to the original method of payment; if tickets were transferred, the money returns to the original purchaser. Tickets purchased through resale channels should contact the platform of their purchase for refund or credit information.
Joel’s camp offered no timeline for a potential return to touring, saying only that the singer is “fully committed to prioritizing his health.”
Joel had previously postponed multiple 2025 dates, indicating that a medical condition had recently required surgery when those schedule changes were announced.