Billy Strings tickets on sale in Eugene at Matthew Knight Arena

Billy Strings | Photo credit: Christopher_Morley via Wikimedia Commons

Billy Strings doubles down in Oregon, following Everett with an Aug. 23, 2025, appearance at Matthew Knight Arena on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and Ducks territory is bracing for an eruption of mandolin, banjo and jaw-dropping improvisation.

Fans can grab seats via the arena box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets are sold without hidden fees and with instant delivery to your device.

Strings last visited Eugene for a 2023 sell-out at the Cuthbert Amphitheater; this time he upgrades to the 12,500-seat MKA, promising expanded lighting rigs and a monster sound system ideal for his exploratory second sets.

Concertgoers can make a full Saturday of it: tailgate on Agate Street, tour the Hult Center or hike Spencer Butte before settling in for the bluegrass show that keeps rewriting jam-band rules. Ample campus parking and LTD bus service simplify logistics.

Shop for Billy Strings tickets at Matthew Knight Arena on August 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Billy Strings tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.