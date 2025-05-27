Billy Strings tickets on sale in Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena

Billy Strings | Photo credit: Christopher_Morley via Wikimedia Commons

Billy Strings, bluegrass’s breakout phenom, lands in Everett, Washington, on Aug. 22, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. showdown at Angel of the Winds Arena. Expect lightning-fast flat-picking, psychedelic jams and a setlist that weaves traditional standards with Grammy-winning originals from Home and Renewal.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office, but the best way to skip service-charge sticker shock is through ScoreBig, where final prices match what you see on screen.

Strings’ rabid fanbase follows him like a Dead-style caravan, and Pacific Northwest crowds have become legendary for their energy. Angel of the Winds Arena’s 8,000-seat capacity offers an up-close setting compared with the amphitheaters he now routinely sells out.

Everett sits just 30 miles north of Seattle, making this a convenient Friday-night road trip. Arrive early to stroll the Port Gardner waterfront or sample local brews downtown before heading to the venue’s upgraded concession lines and cashless checkout.

