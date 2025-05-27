Ticketnews Ads
Billy Strings tickets on sale in Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena

Billy Strings | Photo credit: Christopher_Morley via Wikimedia Commons

Billy Strings tickets on sale in Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page17 seconds ago

Billy Strings, bluegrass’s breakout phenom, lands in Everett, Washington, on Aug. 22, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. showdown at Angel of the Winds Arena. Expect lightning-fast flat-picking, psychedelic jams and a setlist that weaves traditional standards with Grammy-winning originals from Home and Renewal.

Tickets are available now at the arena box office, but the best way to skip service-charge sticker shock is through ScoreBig, where final prices match what you see on screen.

Strings’ rabid fanbase follows him like a Dead-style caravan, and Pacific Northwest crowds have become legendary for their energy. Angel of the Winds Arena’s 8,000-seat capacity offers an up-close setting compared with the amphitheaters he now routinely sells out.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Everett sits just 30 miles north of Seattle, making this a convenient Friday-night road trip. Arrive early to stroll the Port Gardner waterfront or sample local brews downtown before heading to the venue’s upgraded concession lines and cashless checkout.

Shop for Billy Strings tickets at Angel of the Winds Arena on August 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Billy Strings tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Beres Hammond tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at Au-Rene Theater

Beres Hammond tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at Au-Rene Theater

Madeline Page 22 seconds ago
Read More
AEW All Out tickets on sale in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

AEW All Out tickets on sale in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

Madeline Page 27 seconds ago
Read More
Hondo Rodeo Fest tickets on sale in Phoenix at Chase Field

Hondo Rodeo Fest tickets on sale in Phoenix at Chase Field

Madeline Page 35 seconds ago
Read More