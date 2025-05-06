Blink‑182 & Alkaline Trio tickets on sale for Thousand Palms show

Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker pose together | Photo by Sony Music Entertainment Sweden via Wikimedia Commons

Blink‑182 is teaming up with fellow pop‑punk stalwarts Alkaline Trio for an electrifying night at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The co‑headline bill marks Blink‑182’s only Southern California arena stop on their fall run, giving desert fans a rare chance to hear stadium‑sized sing‑alongs like “All the Small Things,” “I Miss You” and “One More Time.” Alkaline Trio adds its sharp‑edged anthems, fresh off the release of “Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs,” raising the stakes for a full‑throttle, two‑hour punk celebration.

Tickets for the Oct. 5 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Acrisure Arena box office or score seats through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden fees on tickets to the biggest tours, concerts and sporting events.

The 11,000‑seat Acrisure Arena opened in 2022 and has quickly become an anchor of the Coachella Valley’s live‑event scene, hosting everyone from the Eagles to professional hockey’s AHL Firebirds. Blink‑182 played the inaugural season and returns in top form with the classic trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reunited for a second straight year. Expect a career‑spanning set that dips into 2023’s chart‑topping album “One More Time…,” plus Alkaline Trio favorites “Mercy Me” and “Radio.”

Shop for Blink‑182 & Alkaline Trio tickets at Acrisure Arena on October 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Blink‑182 & Alkaline Trio tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.