Brandy, Monica & Kelly Rowland tickets on sale in Charlotte at Spectrum Center

Kelly Rowland at the Moonfall film premiere in Los Angeles in 2022 via Wikimedia Commons

Brandy reunites with fellow ’90s R&B luminaries Monica, Kelly Rowland and rising star Muni Long for a powerhouse showcase at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Nov. 13, 2025. The all-female lineup kicks off at 8 p.m., blending nostalgic anthems with fresh chart-toppers.

Tickets are officially on sale now. While the arena box office remains an option, fans can dodge hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which lists transparent prices across all seating tiers.

Expect Brandy to revisit vocal signature “The Boy Is Mine” (perhaps even with Monica on the same stage), while Rowland serves Destiny’s Child staples and solo dance hits. Grammy-winning songwriter Muni Long rounds out the bill with viral smash “Hrs & Hrs,” bringing contemporary flair.

Spectrum Center—home of the NBA’s Hornets—offers sightlines designed for arena concerts, plus upgraded concessions and easy light-rail access. Uptown Charlotte’s dining scene gives ticket-holders plentiful options for pre-show bites or post-show cocktails.

