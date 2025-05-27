Ticketnews Ads
Brandy, Monica & Kelly Rowland tickets on sale in Charlotte at Spectrum Center

Kelly Rowland at the Moonfall film premiere in Los Angeles in 2022 via Wikimedia Commons

Brandy, Monica & Kelly Rowland tickets on sale in Charlotte at Spectrum Center

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page27 seconds ago

Brandy reunites with fellow ’90s R&B luminaries Monica, Kelly Rowland and rising star Muni Long for a powerhouse showcase at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Nov. 13, 2025. The all-female lineup kicks off at 8 p.m., blending nostalgic anthems with fresh chart-toppers.

Tickets are officially on sale now. While the arena box office remains an option, fans can dodge hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which lists transparent prices across all seating tiers.

Expect Brandy to revisit vocal signature “The Boy Is Mine” (perhaps even with Monica on the same stage), while Rowland serves Destiny’s Child staples and solo dance hits. Grammy-winning songwriter Muni Long rounds out the bill with viral smash “Hrs & Hrs,” bringing contemporary flair.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Spectrum Center—home of the NBA’s Hornets—offers sightlines designed for arena concerts, plus upgraded concessions and easy light-rail access. Uptown Charlotte’s dining scene gives ticket-holders plentiful options for pre-show bites or post-show cocktails.

Shop for Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets at Spectrum Center on November 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland & Muni Long tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets on sale in Brookville at Tilles Center

Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets on sale in Brookville at Tilles Center

Madeline Page 10 seconds ago
Read More
Charles Wesley Godwin tickets on sale in Helotes at Floore Country Store

Charles Wesley Godwin tickets on sale in Helotes at Floore Country Store

Madeline Page 18 seconds ago
Read More
Charles Wesley Godwin tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Charles Wesley Godwin tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Madeline Page 22 seconds ago
Read More