Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ Welcomes Back Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart

Broadway veteran Charlotte d’Amboise is set to return to the Tony-winning revival of “Chicago.” The two-time Tony Award nominee will reprise her longtime role as Roxie Hart beginning May 26 at the Ambassador Theatre.

d’Amboise will join a cast led by Sophie Carmen-Jones, who has extended her run as Velma Kelly through August 10. Carmen-Jones, whose previous credits include “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Wicked,” joined the production earlier this season.

The current production also features Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Rema Webb as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Ashley Graham is currently appearing as Roxie Hart, with d’Amboise set to assume the role later this month.

The ensemble includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, and Michael Scirrotto.

Now in its 28th year on Broadway, “Chicago” remains one of the longest-running shows in theater history. The revival originally debuted as part of City Center’s Encores! series before officially opening at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on November 14, 1996. It later transferred to the Shubert Theatre and, in 2003, moved to its current home at the Ambassador.

With a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, “Chicago” is directed by Walter Bobbie with original choreography by the late Ann Reinking. The production also features set design by John Lee Beatty, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting by Ken Billington, and sound by Scott Lehrer. Casting is by Duncan Stewart of ARC Casting.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the revival earned six Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Revival of a Musical. The show also took home honors for performers Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Bobbie, lighting designer Billington, and choreographer Reinking.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit chicagothemusical.com.