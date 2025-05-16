Bruce Springsteen Slams President Trump, Pleas to ‘Let Freedom Ring’ in England Tour Opener

Bruce Springsteen | photo by Dharmabumstead, via Wikimedia Commons

Bruce Springsteen began the European leg of his E Street Band tour Tuesday night by turning Co-op Live’s stage into a pulpit against authoritarianism, calling former president Donald Trump “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” and urging fans to “raise your voices” for democracy.

“The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock-and-roll in dangerous times,” Springsteen told the packed arena moments before launching into “Land of Hope and Dreams.” “In my home, the America I love … is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us.”

It was one of the most direct political salvos Springsteen has delivered from an E Street stage in decades, punctuating a show that mixed familiar anthems with a slate of tour debuts tailored to the moment. “Rainmaker,” performed live for the first time and dedicated pointedly to “our dear leader,” framed its cautionary tale of desperation and false promises squarely at Trump. A searing run of “Death to My Hometown,” “Murder Incorporated,” “House of a Thousand Guitars,” and the evergreen “Born in the U.S.A.” reinforced the night’s defiant tone, before the band closed with Bob Dylan’s “Chimes of Freedom.”

Springsteen has made no bones about his distaste for the President, having performed at rallies for his 2024 opponent, Kamala Harris, in the run-up to November’s election.

Tuesday’s concert kicked off a 16-date European run dubbed “The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour,” the finale to an itinerary that began in Tampa in February 2023 and was interrupted last year when illness forced Springsteen off the road. In a recent interview, the 74-year-old rocker hinted the new leg would “make sense of the current times,” and Tuesday’s set list delivered on that promise, putting politics front-and-center for an artist who traditionally leaves policy talk to off-stage appearances.

Springsteen and the E Street Band return to Co-op Live on Saturday, May 17, before moving on to stadiums and arenas across the U.K. and mainland Europe through late July. Tickets remain available on primary and secondary marketplaces, though demand is expected to spike following the tour’s high-profile restart.

For fans, the message was clear: the night’s 29-song marathon was more than a rock show—it was a call to action. “Take this home with you,” Springsteen said as the final chords rang out. Many left vowing they would.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Upcoming Tour Dates & Tickets

Date Location Average Ticket Price Shop May 17, 2025 Manchester, United Kingdom $732 Tickets May 20, 2025 Manchester, United Kingdom $741 Tickets May 24, 2025 Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France $873 Tickets May 31, 2025 Marseille, France $895 Tickets June 4, 2025 Liverpool, United Kingdom $590 Tickets June 7, 2025 Liverpool, United Kingdom $610 Tickets June 11, 2025 Berlin, Germany $281 Tickets June 15, 2025 Prague, Czech Republic $862 Tickets June 18, 2025 Frankfurt, Germany $516 Tickets June 21, 2025 Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain $1,311 Tickets June 30, 2025 Milan, Italy $988 Tickets July 3, 2025 Milan, Italy $1,100 Tickets

