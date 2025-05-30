Cafuné tickets on sale for San Francisco’s Bimbo’s 365 Club

Cafuné image taken from the official video

Cafuné rolls into San Francisco on Oct. 8, 2025, headlining the storied Bimbo’s 365 Club in North Beach with a set of glittering dream-pop melodies and crunchy guitar riffs.

Tickets are available now at the venue and via ScoreBig, where transparent prices mean no hidden ticket fees—a win for fans eyeing a prime balcony perch or dance-floor spot.

The New York-based duo exploded online when “Tek It” became a viral earworm in 2022, but their live show leans heavier, layering synth swells over thick basslines reminiscent of late-’90s alt-rock. Recent summer-festival slots have featured unreleased tracks pointing to a full-length album on the horizon.

Bimbo’s 365 Club, operating since 1931, mixes supper-club elegance with rock-club edge—red-velvet curtains, art-deco fixtures and a pristine sound system tailor-made for Cafuné’s soaring choruses. San Francisco audiences have a reputation for discovering acts early; previous breakout nights here include Lorde and Tame Impala.

Don’t miss your chance to see Cafuné under the glitter ball before bigger stages beckon.

Shop for Cafuné tickets at Bimbo’s 365 Club on Oct. 8, 2025

