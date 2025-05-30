Cafuné tickets on sale in Denver for Globe Hall show

Cafuné image taken from the official video

Cafuné, the indie-pop duo behind TikTok-breaking hit “Tek It,” will bring their shimmering guitars and dreamy vocals to Globe Hall in Denver on Sept. 30, 2025, for an up-close night inside the RiNo district’s beloved 250-cap room.

Tickets for the Sept. 30 concert are on sale now. Fans can buy at Globe Hall’s box office or lock in seats via ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden service charges—perfect for budget-minded listeners chasing a front-row rail spot.

Formed by singer-guitarist Sedona Schat and producer Noah Yoo, Cafuné has earned comparisons to The 1975 and MUNA thanks to lush synth lines and bright choruses. Their 2023 EP “Love Songs for Super Villains” expanded their sound with arena-ready hooks, setting the stage for a headline trek through intimate clubs this fall.

Globe Hall—equal parts barbecue joint and rock venue—offers crisp acoustics and a cozy stage that has hosted early outings from Phoebe Bridgers and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Expect Denver’s indie faithful to pack the floor when Cafuné launches into the guitar-driven “Want Me” and spins airy harmonies on “Angel.”

Secure your ticket now and catch one of alt-pop’s fastest risers before they graduate to larger rooms.

Shop for Cafuné tickets at Globe Hall on Sept. 30, 2025

