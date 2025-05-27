Charles Wesley Godwin tickets on sale in Helotes at Floore Country Store

Ticketnews Ads
Charles Wesley Godwin

Charles Wesley Godwin heads south to Texas for a sunset set at John T. Floore Country Store in Helotes on Sept. 18, 2025. Music starts at 6:45 p.m. on the storied outdoor stage that once hosted Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline.

Tickets are on sale now from the Floore Country Store ticket window, but the simplest path is ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and mobile delivery put gateside entry at your fingertips.

Godwin’s vivid narratives—rooted in coal country but resonant with any blue-collar crowd—pair seamlessly with a Hill Country backdrop. Expect rowdy sing-alongs to “Lyin’ Low” and new material rumored for his forthcoming third LP.

Helotes sits just 25 minutes northwest of San Antonio, making this the perfect Thursday-night excursion. Arrive early for brisket at Floore’s café or wander Old Town Helotes before staking out lawn space under the oak trees.

