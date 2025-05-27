Charles Wesley Godwin tickets on sale in Helotes at Floore Country Store

Charles Wesley Godwin (Photo via ScoreBig)

Charles Wesley Godwin heads south to Texas for a sunset set at John T. Floore Country Store in Helotes on Sept. 18, 2025. Music starts at 6:45 p.m. on the storied outdoor stage that once hosted Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline.

Godwin’s vivid narratives—rooted in coal country but resonant with any blue-collar crowd—pair seamlessly with a Hill Country backdrop. Expect rowdy sing-alongs to “Lyin’ Low” and new material rumored for his forthcoming third LP.

Helotes sits just 25 minutes northwest of San Antonio, making this the perfect Thursday-night excursion. Arrive early for brisket at Floore’s café or wander Old Town Helotes before staking out lawn space under the oak trees.

