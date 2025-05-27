Charles Wesley Godwin tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Charles Wesley Godwin (Photo via ScoreBig)

Charles Wesley Godwin brings Appalachian storytelling to Manhattan when he headlines Webster Hall on Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. The West Virginia singer-songwriter—fresh off a breakout year supporting Zach Bryan—will deliver tracks from his acclaimed albums Seneca and How the Mighty Fall.

Tickets are already moving fast. Webster Hall’s box office has inventory, but fans can secure hassle-free deals at ScoreBig, where the price you click is the price you pay—no mysteries at checkout.

Godwin’s honest lyrics and soaring tenor have quickly earned him comparisons to Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell. A New York City club date offers rare intimacy before he graduates to larger theaters. Expect fan favorites “Coal Country” and “Temporary Town,” plus unreleased cuts road-tested on tour.

Webster Hall’s historic East Village location means subway convenience and endless dining choices within blocks. Arrive early to grab merch in the refurbished lobby or to raise a pre-show toast at nearby craft-beer haunts.

Shop for Charles Wesley Godwin tickets at Webster Hall on August 9, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Charles Wesley Godwin tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.