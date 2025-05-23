‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ Musical to Launch Global Tour This Fall

A new international tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, is set to begin this fall. The production will embark on a multi-year global tour, with stops confirmed across Asia and additional cities to be revealed at a later date.

The tour will open October 19 at the Dongguan International Arts Festival in China before traveling to major cities including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Macao, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, and Seoul. Each location will host multi-week engagements of the production.

The musical first premiered in London’s West End and later ran on Broadway from April 2017 to January 2018. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” features a score by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and a book by David Greig.

Casting for the touring production includes Cooper Grodin as Willy Wonka and Steve McCoy as Grandpa Joe. The role of Charlie will be shared by Cohen Toukatly and Jules Presley. Additional casting announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

The creative team for the world tour brings together direction by Matt Lenz, with choreography from Alison Solomon. The show’s visual design includes costumes and sets by Mark Thompson, scenic design by Christine Peters, and projections by Jeff Sugg. Lighting design is by Rory Beaton, and sound design is handled by Mike Thacker for Orbital Sound.

Additional tour dates and cities are expected to be announced soon. More information about the production and its upcoming schedule is available at BroadwayAsia.com.