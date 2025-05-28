Chase Rice tickets on sale in Anaheim at House of Blues

Chase Rice (Photo via ScoreBig)

Chase Rice touches down in the heart of Orange County for a 7 p.m. set at House of Blues – Anaheim on Sept. 26, 2025. The GardenWalk hotspot, steps from Disneyland Resort, will transform into a boots-up, beers-high honky-tonk for one night only.

Tickets are on sale at the venue and through ScoreBig, where every listing includes the final price up front—no service-fee sticker shock at checkout.

Rice’s most recent release showcases introspective songwriting woven between stadium-sized choruses. Live, the former college linebacker channels that intensity into guitar-driven, sweat-drenched performances that blur the line between country and rock.

The 2,000-capacity House of Blues places fans close to the action, and its wraparound balcony guarantees strong sightlines. Expect sing-along shout-outs for “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” plus deeper cuts for longtime followers.

Friday nights in Anaheim mean post-show options galore—from Downtown Disney bites to late-night tacos. Make the gig the centerpiece of your OC weekend.

Shop for Chase Rice tickets at House of Blues – Anaheim on September 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chase Rice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.