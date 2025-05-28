Chase Rice tickets on sale in Hampton at Casino Ballroom

Chase Rice (Photo via ScoreBig)

Chase Rice is set for a high-energy beach-town bash at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton, N.H., Oct. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 2,200-cap oceanside room has hosted legends for more than a century and remains a rite of passage for touring artists.

Tickets are on sale at the venue and through ScoreBig, which offers transparent, fee-free pricing backed by a 100 percent guarantee.

Rice’s New England stop lands during fall foliage season, pairing brisk Atlantic air with the warmth of his chart-topping catalog. Look for set-list staples “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and “Lonely If You Are,” plus brand-new tracks bound for future playlists.

The historic ballroom’s wraparound bar and venerable timber beams create a rowdy atmosphere that amplifies sing-alongs. Just steps from the boardwalk, fans can savor seaside fare before lining up for a night of guitars and good vibes.

With limited capacity and no other New Hampshire dates announced, this Thursday show is poised to sell quickly—snag your passes now.

Shop for Chase Rice tickets at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on October 2, 2025

