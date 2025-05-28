Ticketnews Ads
Chase Rice tickets on sale in Modesto at Fruit Yard Amphitheater

Chase Rice (Photo via ScoreBig)

Madeline Page23 hours ago

Chase Rice rolls into California’s Central Valley for a Sept. 27, 2025, 7 p.m. concert at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto, Calif. Surrounded by orchards and lake views, the 5,000-seat venue offers a laid-back atmosphere perfect for Rice’s blend of country grit and summertime anthems.

Tickets are available now from the amphitheater and through ScoreBig, where fans pay exactly what they see—no hidden add-ons.

From co-writing the megahit “Cruise” to topping charts with “Eyes on You,” Rice has built a fan base on authenticity and high-octane live shows. His current tour leans into storytelling ballads while keeping the party turned up on crowd favorites.

The Fruit Yard’s tiered lawn seating means even general-admission tickets come with a clear view of the stage and Modesto’s golden sunset. Local food-truck fare and California craft brews round out the country-meets-farm experience.

Central Valley fans get few chances each year to catch big-name country artists this close to home—don’t wait for harvest season prices to rise.

