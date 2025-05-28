Chase Rice tickets on sale in New Haven at Toad’s Place

Chase Rice (Photo via ScoreBig)

Chase Rice closes out his early-autumn Northeast swing with a 6 p.m. gig at legendary Toad’s Place in New Haven, Conn., on Oct. 4, 2025. The 1,000-cap club has hosted icons from U2 to Prince and offers an up-close, sweat-soaked concert experience.

Tickets are available at the Toad’s box office and via ScoreBig, where you’ll pay what you see—no hidden service charges added at checkout.

Rice’s stripped-down storytelling shines in intimate rooms, making this Saturday night stop a must-catch for die-hard fans craving guitar picks and eye contact. Expect rowdy crowd participation on “Ride” and “Ready Set Roll,” plus new material previewed on TikTok.

Located near Yale University, the venue sits amid vibrant bars and pizza joints—perfect for pre-show slices of New Haven’s famed apizza before two-stepping the night away.

With limited capacity and Connecticut’s only date on the calendar, tickets will move fast. Lock yours in today.

