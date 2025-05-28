Chase Rice tickets on sale in Paso Robles at Vina Robles Amphitheater

Chase Rice (Photo via ScoreBig)

Chase Rice brings his brand-new “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell” tour to the picturesque Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, Calif., on Sept. 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. Overlooking Central Coast vineyards, the open-air venue is an idyllic backdrop for Rice’s mix of rugged storytelling and arena-ready hooks.

Tickets are available now through the amphitheater box office and via ScoreBig, where country fans can grab seats with transparent pricing and no last-minute fees.

The North Carolina native first turned heads by co-writing Florida Georgia Line’s record-breaking “Cruise.” As a solo artist he’s notched Platinum hits “Eyes on You” and “Ready Set Roll,” appeared on “Survivor” and earned a reputation for rowdy, high-energy concerts that turn every crowd into a chorus.

Rice’s 2023 album found him stripping back production for a grittier, more personal sound, and critics praised the evolution. Expect new favorites like “Bench Seat” and “Bad Day to Be a Cold Beer” alongside the chart-toppers that put him on the map.

With Paso Robles’ famous wine harvest in full swing, a Thursday night under the stars with Chase Rice promises foot-stomping sing-alongs and full-bodied country vibes. Secure your spot early—Central Coast dates often sell out quickly.

