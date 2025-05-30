Chicago – The Musical tickets on sale in Honolulu

(Photo via ScoreBig)

Chicago – The Musical sashays into Neal S. Blaisdell Center – Concert Hall for a weeklong engagement in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 2 – 7, 2025. Theater-goers can expect all the razzle-dazzle of the 1920s-set show, from “All That Jazz” to “Razzle Dazzle,” delivered with Bob Fosse-inspired choreography on the intimate 2,158-seat stage.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now. While the Blaisdell box office is an option, shoppers can also lock in seats at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees—ideal for fans chasing last-minute deals or prime orchestra locations.

Now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, “Chicago” has collected six Tony Awards and a Grammy for its sizzling score. The Honolulu stop offers island audiences the chance to see the touring production’s velvety jazz band, vaudeville-style storytelling and razor-sharp satire up close.

Neal S. Blaisdell Center has hosted everything from pop concerts to professional sports, but the concert hall’s crisp acoustics shine during Broadway tours. Past sold-out runs of “Les Misérables,” “Hamilton” and “The Phantom of the Opera” prove local demand for classic titles—expect similar enthusiasm when Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly take the stand.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran who knows each courtroom wink by heart, grab your tickets now and see why “Chicago” remains a master class in showbiz spectacle.

