Chris Botti in Huntington tickets on sale

Chris Botti (Image via ScoreBig)

Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter Chris Botti is bringing his dazzling live performance to Huntington, New York. Set for June 6, 2025, at 8 p.m., Botti will perform at the iconic Paramount Theatre – Huntington. Known for his fusion of jazz and pop stylings, Botti captivates audiences around the globe with a smooth sound and an engaging stage presence. His concerts blend exceptional musicianship, soulful trumpet melodies, and collaborations that have included some of the biggest names in music.

Fans can secure tickets right now. They’re available at the Paramount Theatre box office, and also through ScoreBig, where major event tickets come with no hidden fees. Whether you are a longtime jazz aficionado or simply looking for an unforgettable live music experience, this show promises to deliver one of the best nights of the summer.

Botti’s musical journey includes platinum-selling albums and high-profile performances with orchestras, rock stars, and leading jazz ensembles worldwide. His dynamic approach to jazz has earned him a devoted following, and his shows are renowned for their blend of energy and intimacy. The Paramount Theatre – Huntington, with its rich history and exceptional acoustics, provides the perfect setting for Botti’s luxurious sound. Expect a setlist that covers both classic and contemporary influences, offering a wide range of musical flavors that will captivate from the first note to the encore.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Chris Botti in Huntington, where he will showcase his remarkable talent and enthrall fans with his signature trumpet solos and creative arrangements. Tickets are going fast, so grab yours soon and prepare to be swept away by an evening of world-class jazz.

