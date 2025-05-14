Chris Botti, the Grammyâ€‘winning trumpeter famed for his silky tone and genreâ€‘blending jazz, will serenade Boise fans at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on Sept.Â 21,Â 2025, at 7:30Â p.m. The landmark venueâ€™s pristine acoustics promise an immersive night of hornâ€‘driven melodies and romantic ballads.

Tickets for the Sept.Â 21 concert are on sale now. While the box office is one option, savvy concertâ€‘goers can secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees and complete pricing transparency.

Bottiâ€™s live performances have become a global draw, thanks to collaborations with icons ranging from Sting and Yoâ€‘Yo Ma to Lady Gaga. His platinumâ€‘selling â€œWhen I Fall in Loveâ€ and chartâ€‘topping â€œImpressionsâ€ albums testify to his crossover appeal, and Boise attendees can expect familiar favorites alongside new arrangements backed by an elite touring band.

This marks Bottiâ€™s first Treasure Valley appearance in several years, giving Idaho jazz aficionados a rare chance to experience his virtuosic improvisations up close. The Morrison Center stageâ€”home to symphonies, Broadway tours and marquee concertsâ€”sets the ideal ambiance for an artist who thrives on sonic detail.

