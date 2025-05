Chris Botti tickets on sale in Boise

Chris Botti, the Grammy‑winning trumpeter famed for his silky tone and genre‑blending jazz, will serenade Boise fans at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The landmark venue’s pristine acoustics promise an immersive night of horn‑driven melodies and romantic ballads.

Tickets for the Sept. 21 concert are on sale now. While the box office is one option, savvy concert‑goers can secure seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees and complete pricing transparency.

Botti’s live performances have become a global draw, thanks to collaborations with icons ranging from Sting and Yo‑Yo Ma to Lady Gaga. His platinum‑selling “When I Fall in Love” and chart‑topping “Impressions” albums testify to his crossover appeal, and Boise attendees can expect familiar favorites alongside new arrangements backed by an elite touring band.

This marks Botti’s first Treasure Valley appearance in several years, giving Idaho jazz aficionados a rare chance to experience his virtuosic improvisations up close. The Morrison Center stage—home to symphonies, Broadway tours and marquee concerts—sets the ideal ambiance for an artist who thrives on sonic detail.

Shop for Chris Botti tickets at Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on September 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Botti tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.