Chris Brown Arrested in England on Assault Charges, Clouding ‘Breezy Bowl’ Tour

Chris Brown performing at Jamaican National Stadium in Kingston on August 27, 2023 | Photo by Shas Smith Photography via Wikimedia Commons

R&B star Chris Brown was taken into custody by Metropolitan Police officers at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel around 2 a.m. Thursday, May 15, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm linked to a 2023 nightclub assault in London’s Mayfair district.

Police said the singer has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent under Section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act after an incident at Tape nightclub on Feb. 19, 2023, in which music producer Abe Diaw claims Brown struck him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila, then punched and kicked him while he lay unconscious.

Brown appeared briefly at Manchester Magistrates’ Court Friday morning. District Judge Joanne Hirst transferred the case to Southwark Crown Court, scheduling the next hearing for June 13—coinciding with a planned stadium date in Frankfurt, Germany—and ordered that Brown remain in custody in the meantime.

Potential Ticketing Fallout

The timing of the arrest raises immediate questions for fans and promoters holding tickets to Brown’s upcoming Breezy Bowl XX world tour, a 20-year career retrospective set to launch June 8 at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena before moving to Hamburg (June 11) and Frankfurt (June 13) and then to three nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live on June 15, 16 and 24.

While no postponements have been announced, a custodial order that overlaps the Frankfurt show—and just two days before the first Manchester date—could force schedule changes or ticket refunds if bail is not granted in advance. Under U.K. law, defendants charged with indictable-only offenses typically require a crown-court judge to consider bail.

European promoters and primary sellers have yet to issue guidance. In the event of cancellation, U.K. consumer law requires that face-value ticket costs and booking fees be returned, though ancillary travel and lodging expenses are generally not covered. TicketNews will monitor any updates to refund or rescheduling policies.

A Touring History Shadowed by Legal Trouble

Brown’s arrest is the latest in a series of legal entanglements dating back to his 2009 felony assault conviction involving singer Rihanna. More recently, he has faced civil claims of assault in Las Vegas, alleged backstage altercations with fellow artists and a $500 million defamation suit filed in January against Warner Bros. over the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

The Breezy Bowl XX tour is slated to cross the Atlantic in late July for a 30-date North American stadium run beginning July 30 in Miami and wrapping Oct. 18 in Memphis, with support acts Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.If the British courts hold Brown beyond mid-June, the European leg—or even the entire tour—could be imperiled, posing logistical and financial challenges for venues, ticketing partners and consumers.

Brown’s representatives have not responded to multiple requests for comment, and as of press time no statement has been issued by Live Nation, which is promoting the tour. TicketNews will update this story as new information becomes available.