Chris Isaak in Durham tickets on sale

Legendary singer-songwriter Chris Isaak will make his way to the Carolina Theatre – Durham on August 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. Fans can look forward to hearing Isaak’s evocative vocals on hits like “Wicked Game” and “Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing,” along with plenty of other favorites spanning his decades-long career. His distinctive blend of rockabilly and crooning pop has charmed audiences worldwide, garnering critical acclaim and a loyal following.

Fans can look forward to an evening of live music at the Carolina Theatre – Durham. Whether you're a devoted fan or a newcomer discovering his music for the first time, this show promises to be a night filled with timeless tunes and Isaak's signature stage charisma.

Known for a singular voice that effortlessly drifts into a haunting falsetto, Isaak’s performances often include playful banter and a keen sense of humor, making the night truly special for concertgoers. The Carolina Theatre – Durham, with its storied history and impeccable acoustics, is an ideal setting to experience Isaak’s classic showmanship. Expect a performance that weaves between heartbreak ballads, vintage rock ‘n’ roll energy, and the heartfelt storytelling that has become the singer’s hallmark.

This concert marks a perfect opportunity for fans to catch a legendary artist in an intimate setting. Don’t miss your chance to hear the iconic songs that have defined Isaak’s career while making unforgettable memories in Durham. Tickets are likely to sell fast, so secure your seats today for an evening of melodic nostalgia and soulful entertainment.

