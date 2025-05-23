Christian Nodal brings “Pa’l Cora” tour to Anaheim – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Christian Nodal is set to serenade Southern California when his “Pa’l Cora” U.S. trek hits Honda Center in Anaheim on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. The 25-year-old Sonoran singer, who pioneered the mariacheño sound blending mariachi horns with modern norteño rhythms, is fresh off multiple Latin Grammy® wins and a record-breaking arena run through Mexico.

Nodal’s latest single “Kbron y Medio” skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay and previews an album rumored for late summer. Fans can expect a setlist stacked with chart-toppers like “Adiós Amor,” “Botella Tras Botella” and “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos,” backed by a full mariachi ensemble, vibrant visuals and the artist’s unmistakable falsetto.

Tickets are on sale now at the Honda Center box office, but savvy concertgoers can also lock in seats at ScoreBig. The ticket marketplace lists every price up-front and never tacks on hidden service fees—so the price you see is the price you pay. ScoreBig’s 200% buyer guarantee covers canceled or postponed dates, making it a smart play for out-of-town fans planning a Disney weekend plus a night of regional Mexican hits.

Anaheim marks the first California stop on Nodal’s fall leg, with further shows slated for Tampa, Fort Worth and Brooklyn. Demand is high after his 2023 sweep of Premio Lo Nuestro honors, so early purchase is advised.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Christian Nodal tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Shop for Christian Nodal tickets at Honda Center on November 13 2025