Ticketnews Ads
Christian Nodal brings “Pa’l Cora” tour to Anaheim – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Christian Nodal brings “Pa’l Cora” tour to Anaheim – tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page11 seconds ago

Christian Nodal is set to serenade Southern California when his “Pa’l Cora” U.S. trek hits Honda Center in Anaheim on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. The 25-year-old Sonoran singer, who pioneered the mariacheño sound blending mariachi horns with modern norteño rhythms, is fresh off multiple Latin Grammy® wins and a record-breaking arena run through Mexico.

Nodal’s latest single “Kbron y Medio” skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay and previews an album rumored for late summer. Fans can expect a setlist stacked with chart-toppers like “Adiós Amor,” “Botella Tras Botella” and “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos,” backed by a full mariachi ensemble, vibrant visuals and the artist’s unmistakable falsetto.

Tickets are on sale now at the Honda Center box office, but savvy concertgoers can also lock in seats at ScoreBig. The ticket marketplace lists every price up-front and never tacks on hidden service fees—so the price you see is the price you pay. ScoreBig’s 200% buyer guarantee covers canceled or postponed dates, making it a smart play for out-of-town fans planning a Disney weekend plus a night of regional Mexican hits.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Anaheim marks the first California stop on Nodal’s fall leg, with further shows slated for Tampa, Fort Worth and Brooklyn. Demand is high after his 2023 sweep of Premio Lo Nuestro honors, so early purchase is advised.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Christian Nodal tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Shop for Christian Nodal tickets at Honda Center on November 13 2025

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

El Gran Combo & Grupo Niche light up Miami’s Kaseya Center – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 1 second ago
Read More
Dwight Yoakam leads Austin triple-bill at Moody Center – tickets on sale

Dwight Yoakam leads Austin triple-bill at Moody Center – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 6 seconds ago
Read More
Dream Theater returns to Long Beach – tickets on sale now

Dream Theater returns to Long Beach – tickets on sale now

Madeline Page 17 seconds ago
Read More