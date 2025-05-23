Christian Nodal headlines Brooklyn’s Barclays Center – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Christian Nodal caps his U.S. run with a blockbuster at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. The New York finale follows four sold-out Tri-State appearances last year and arrives amid Nodal’s rise as Spotify’s most-streamed regional Mexican artist of 2024.

The Barclays date promises a career-spanning set featuring “Me Dejé Llevar” classics, fresh material from an upcoming LP, and surprise collaborations—past tour stops welcomed guests like Ángela Aguilar and Piso 21. Located on Atlantic Avenue, the arena offers easy subway access and a lively pre-show bar scene.

The Barclays date promises a career-spanning set featuring "Me Dejé Llevar" classics, fresh material from an upcoming LP, and surprise collaborations—past tour stops welcomed guests like Ángela Aguilar and Piso 21. Located on Atlantic Avenue, the arena offers easy subway access and a lively pre-show bar scene.

With Latin music’s surge across NYC—evidenced by recent Bad Bunny and Karol G stadium sell-outs—expect demand to be intense. Lock in your seats early and experience the emotion of Nodal’s live vocals echoing through a 19,000-seat arena.

