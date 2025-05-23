Ticketnews Ads
Christian Nodal headlines Brooklyn’s Barclays Center – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Christian Nodal caps his U.S. run with a blockbuster at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. The New York finale follows four sold-out Tri-State appearances last year and arrives amid Nodal’s rise as Spotify’s most-streamed regional Mexican artist of 2024.

The Barclays date promises a career-spanning set featuring “Me Dejé Llevar” classics, fresh material from an upcoming LP, and surprise collaborations—past tour stops welcomed guests like Ángela Aguilar and Piso 21. Located on Atlantic Avenue, the arena offers easy subway access and a lively pre-show bar scene.

While the venue box office is open, New Yorkers can skip Broadway-style mark-ups by heading to ScoreBig, where transparent pricing meets no hidden fees. ScoreBig’s digital delivery makes it simple to transfer tickets to friends and guarantees authenticity, so you can focus on Fauxtes at Smorgasburg before the show, not on pickup lines.

With Latin music’s surge across NYC—evidenced by recent Bad Bunny and Karol G stadium sell-outs—expect demand to be intense. Lock in your seats early and experience the emotion of Nodal’s live vocals echoing through a 19,000-seat arena.

