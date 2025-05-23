Ticketnews Ads
Christian Nodal sets Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena date – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Christian Nodal sets Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena date – tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page23 seconds ago

Christian Nodal will light up Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 8 p.m., bringing his genre-defining mariacheño to Texas for one night only. The chart-topping crooner’s whirlwind “Pa’l Cora” tour has drawn rave reviews for its 360-degree stage, pyrotechnics and heartfelt tributes to Mexican music legend Vicente Fernández.

Texans can look forward to live renditions of “De Los Besos Que Te Di” and the smash duet “Por el Resto de Tu Vida.” Dickies Arena—opened in 2019—offers state-of-the-art acoustics and plenty of local flair, sitting just steps from the famed Cultural District and the Stockyards’ honky-tonks.

Tickets went on sale today via the arena box office, but you can grab them fee-free through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and a 200% guarantee help fans dodge surprise charges. ScoreBig also provides mobile delivery, making last-minute planning painless.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Nodal’s 2025 routing plays to Latino strongholds across the Sun Belt. Fort Worth audiences historically show up big for regional Mexican stars—Gerardo Ortiz and Grupo Firme each sold out Dickies within hours—so early purchase is smart if you want floor seats or VIP packages.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Christian Nodal tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Shop for Christian Nodal tickets at Dickies Arena on November 22 2025

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

2025 CFL Grey Cup in Winnipeg – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 1 second ago
Read More
Shubh debuts at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena – tickets on sale

Shubh debuts at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 6 seconds ago
Read More
Falling In Reverse rocks Milwaukee’s lakefront amphitheater – tickets on sale

Falling In Reverse rocks Milwaukee’s lakefront amphitheater – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 11 seconds ago
Read More