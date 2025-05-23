Christian Nodal sets Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena date – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Christian Nodal will light up Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at 8 p.m., bringing his genre-defining mariacheño to Texas for one night only. The chart-topping crooner’s whirlwind “Pa’l Cora” tour has drawn rave reviews for its 360-degree stage, pyrotechnics and heartfelt tributes to Mexican music legend Vicente Fernández.

Texans can look forward to live renditions of “De Los Besos Que Te Di” and the smash duet “Por el Resto de Tu Vida.” Dickies Arena—opened in 2019—offers state-of-the-art acoustics and plenty of local flair, sitting just steps from the famed Cultural District and the Stockyards’ honky-tonks.

Tickets went on sale today via the arena box office, but you can grab them fee-free through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and a 200% guarantee help fans dodge surprise charges. ScoreBig also provides mobile delivery, making last-minute planning painless.

Nodal’s 2025 routing plays to Latino strongholds across the Sun Belt. Fort Worth audiences historically show up big for regional Mexican stars—Gerardo Ortiz and Grupo Firme each sold out Dickies within hours—so early purchase is smart if you want floor seats or VIP packages.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Christian Nodal tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Shop for Christian Nodal tickets at Dickies Arena on November 22 2025