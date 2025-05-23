Christian Nodal’s Tampa stop at Amalie Arena – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Christian Nodal brings his soulful ranchera-pop blend to Tampa when he headlines Amalie Arena on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. The Mexican superstar recently surpassed five billion global streams and became the youngest artist to earn four Latin Grammy® awards in a single night.

Backed by a 14-piece band, Nodal’s live show is an emotional roller-coaster—expect booming horns on “No Te Contaron Mal,” intimate guitar breaks for “Probablemente,” and a capacity crowd singing every word. Tampa’s multicultural fanbase helped Grupo Frontera and Carin León set local attendance records last year; Nodal looks poised to follow suit.

Tickets are available at the Amalie Arena box office, but ScoreBig lets you snag great seats without surprise service charges. The marketplace lists row-by-row prices and offers last-minute deals as the concert date approaches. All purchases come with ScoreBig’s 200% guarantee, so you can buy with confidence.

Make a weekend of it: stroll the Riverwalk, sample Ybor City’s Cuban cuisine, then cap the night with Nodal’s heartfelt ballads. Holiday travelers should act fast—post-Thanksgiving dates historically sell quickly.

