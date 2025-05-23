Ticketnews Ads
Christian Nodal’s Tampa stop at Amalie Arena – tickets on sale

Christian Nodal (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Christian Nodal’s Tampa stop at Amalie Arena – tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page24 seconds ago

Christian Nodal brings his soulful ranchera-pop blend to Tampa when he headlines Amalie Arena on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. The Mexican superstar recently surpassed five billion global streams and became the youngest artist to earn four Latin Grammy® awards in a single night.

Backed by a 14-piece band, Nodal’s live show is an emotional roller-coaster—expect booming horns on “No Te Contaron Mal,” intimate guitar breaks for “Probablemente,” and a capacity crowd singing every word. Tampa’s multicultural fanbase helped Grupo Frontera and Carin León set local attendance records last year; Nodal looks poised to follow suit.

Tickets are available at the Amalie Arena box office, but ScoreBig lets you snag great seats without surprise service charges. The marketplace lists row-by-row prices and offers last-minute deals as the concert date approaches. All purchases come with ScoreBig’s 200% guarantee, so you can buy with confidence.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Make a weekend of it: stroll the Riverwalk, sample Ybor City’s Cuban cuisine, then cap the night with Nodal’s heartfelt ballads. Holiday travelers should act fast—post-Thanksgiving dates historically sell quickly.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Christian Nodal tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Shop for Christian Nodal tickets at Amalie Arena on November 29 2025

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Christian Nodal headlines Brooklyn’s Barclays Center – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 3 seconds ago
Read More
Cody Johnson’s Vegas rodeo at T-Mobile Arena – tickets on sale

Cody Johnson’s Vegas rodeo at T-Mobile Arena – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 8 seconds ago
Read More
Dwight Yoakam in Boston at MGM Music Hall – tickets on sale

Dwight Yoakam in Boston at MGM Music Hall – tickets on sale

Madeline Page 14 seconds ago
Read More