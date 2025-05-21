Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before tickets on sale in Milwaukee

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Cirque du Soleil – ’Twas the Night Before, the high-flying holiday spectacular inspired by the cherished Christmas poem, sets up shop at Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre for eight performances Nov. 26-30, 2025. The family-friendly show traces a young girl’s whimsical journey through a winter wonderland, where Cirque’s trademark acrobatics, live music and lavish costumes blend into a festive feast for the senses.

Tickets for every Milwaukee date are on sale now. Fans can purchase in person at the Miller High Life Theatre box office or online through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service charges.

Premiering in 2019, ’Twas the Night Before quickly became a seasonal favorite, pairing gravity-defying stunts with modern takes on classic carols. The production features aerial silk duets, teeterboard launches and a rollicking roller-skate number, all set beneath an explosion of snow-white confetti. Reviewers have hailed it as “pure Christmas joy wrapped in Cirque magic,” making it a perfect introduction for younger audiences to the troupe’s artistry.

Milwaukee’s historic 4,000-seat theater provides an intimate vantage point for every gasp-inducing flip and twirl. Cirque du Soleil last visited the Cream City with Crystal in 2023; this winter stint marks the company’s first holiday-themed residency in the market, giving Wisconsin families a new tradition to kick off the season of light.

Whether you’re looking for a Thanksgiving-week outing or an early December matinee, don’t miss the chance to experience Cirque’s signature spectacle wrapped in holiday cheer.

Upcoming performances

