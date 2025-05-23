Cody Johnson’s Vegas rodeo at T-Mobile Arena – tickets on sale

Cody Johnson saddles up in Sin City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. when his high-energy country show rides into T-Mobile Arena. The former rodeo bull rider turned platinum singer is touring behind his hit album “Leather,” which debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and launched the chart-smashing single “The Painter.”

Known for powerhouse vocals and anthems steeped in Texas grit, Johnson’s setlist features arena sing-alongs “’Til You Can’t,” “On My Way to You” and fan-favorite deep cuts like “Dear Rodeo.” His 12-person band and massive video wall transform each stop into a miniature NFR, fitting for Las Vegas during rodeo week.

Vegas visitors can pair the concert with the city’s holiday festivities: F1 race lights on the Sphere, Bellagio’s winter conservatory display, and rooftop rides at the Strat. With only one Nevada date on the itinerary, demand will run hot—lasso your seats early.

