Comedian Felipe Esparza Extends ‘At My Leisure’ Tour With 30 Additional Dates

Comedian Felipe Esparza is expanding his time on the road. The stand-up comic announced he will add 30 additional dates to his “At My Leisure World Tour,” extending his current run into the end of 2025. The announcement follows the recent premiere of his Netflix comedy special, Raging Fool, which debuted in February.

The next leg of the tour is set to begin August 2 at Meskwaki Bingo Casino in Tama, Iowa. From there, Esparza will travel to comedy clubs and theaters across North America, with stops scheduled at venues including the Irvine Improv in Southern California, Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida, and the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Other confirmed stops on the itinerary include Hartford Funny Bone in Manchester, Connecticut, Laugh Boston in Massachusetts, and Tampa Theatre in Florida. The tour will also visit Eugene, Oregon’s Olsen Run Comedy Club And Lounge and Louisville Comedy Club in Kentucky. The extended run will conclude with five performances at Hilarities in Cleveland from December 18 to 20.

Presale tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale for the public will follow on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Complete tour information and ticket details can be found at FelipesWorld.com.

A complete list of Esparza’s tour dates can be found below:

Aug. 2 — Meskwaki Bingo Casino — Tama, IA

Aug. 14 — Irvine Improv — Irvine, CA

Aug. 16 — Irvine Improv — Irvine, CA

Aug. 17 — Irvine Improv — Irvine, CA

Aug. 21 — Off The Hook Comedy Club — Naples, FL

Aug. 22 — Off The Hook Comedy Club — Naples, FL

Aug. 23 — Off The Hook Comedy Club — Naples, FL

Sept. 5 — The Lerner Theatre — Elkhart, IN

Sept. 6 — Turner Hall Ballroom — Milwaukee, WI

Sept. 12 — David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand — Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 13 — David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand — Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 19 — Hartford Funny Bone — Manchester, CT

Sept. 20 — Hartford Funny Bone — Manchester, CT

Sept. 26 — Bing Crosby Theater — Spokane, WA

Sept. 27 — Neptune Theatre — Seattle, WA

Oct. 10 — Tampa Theatre — Tampa, FL

Oct. 11 — Carolina Theatre — Charlotte, NC

Oct. 16 — Olsen Run Comedy Club And Lounge — Eugene, OR

Oct. 17 — Olsen Run Comedy Club And Lounge — Eugene, OR

Oct. 18 — Olsen Run Comedy Club And Lounge — Eugene, OR

Oct. 19 — Olsen Run Comedy Club And Lounge — Eugene, OR

Oct. 23 — Laugh Boston — Boston, MA

Oct. 24 — Laugh Boston — Boston, MA

Oct. 25 — Laugh Boston — Boston, MA

Nov. 8 — Lincoln Theatre — Washington, DC

Nov. 21 — Black Bear Casino Resort — Carlton, MN

Nov. 22 — Pantages Theatre — Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 11 — Louisville Comedy Club — Louisville, KY

Dec. 12 — Louisville Comedy Club — Louisville, KY

Dec. 13 — Louisville Comedy Club — Louisville, KY

Dec. 18 — Hilarities — Cleveland, OH

Dec. 19 — Hilarities — Cleveland, OH

Dec. 20 — Hilarities — Cleveland, OH

