Conan Gray tickets on sale at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray crowns his fall run with a bucket-list show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on Oct. 6 2025 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available via AXS and ScoreBig; buying through ScoreBig locks in transparent fee-free pricing—ideal for a destination gig.

Expect extended reverb on ‘Astronomy’ and an a cappella outro to ‘Heather’ that lingers in the canyon air. Hydrate for altitude and arrive early; gates open at 6 p.m. with time to explore the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

Shop for Conan Gray tickets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Oct. 6 2025

Special offer: 10 % off with code TICKETNEWS10 at ScoreBig.