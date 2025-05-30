Conan Gray tickets on sale in Bridgeport at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray stops in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sept. 19 2025, headlining Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater at 8 p.m. The open-air venue—built on a former ballpark footprint—pairs coastal breezes with top-tier acoustics, ideal for the Gen Z sensation’s vulnerable lyrics.

Tickets are available at the venue or through ScoreBig, where zero hidden fees keep budgets intact.

Expect bedroom-pop intimacy and arena dynamics: a stripped-back ‘The Cut That Always Bleeds’ followed by fireworks on ‘Disaster.’ The 6 000-seat amphitheater’s covered roof keeps the show safe from any drizzle.

Bridgeport’s Metro-North station is a short walk away; arrive early to explore waterfront Seaside Park.

