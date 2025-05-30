Conan Gray tickets on sale in Charlotte at PNC Music Pavilion

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray rolls into Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 26 2025 with an 8 p.m. downbeat. The 19 000-seat amphitheater—known for rowdy summer crowds—will become a giant diary sing-off for hits like ‘Memories.’

Secure tickets through the box office or via ScoreBig, where you’ll skip surprise fees and get mobile delivery.

Expect immersive visuals, rainbow confetti cannons and acoustic moments that spotlight Gray’s storyteller roots. Sample local BBQ on the concourse before lights dim.

