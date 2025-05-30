Ticketnews Ads
Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

Conan Gray brings his crystalline vocals and vulnerable anthems to Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sept. 13 2025 at 8 p.m. Nestled along the Ohio River, the 20 000-cap venue will host the chart-topping artist as he showcases songs from his new record Found Heaven alongside viral hits ‘Astronomy’ and ‘Overdrive.’

Tickets are on sale now at the Riverbend box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden service fees.

This marks Gray’s first Cincinnati stop since a sold-out theater show in 2023. Expect expanded production: LED screens, live strings on ballads and a confetti finale to cap the late-summer evening. Tailgate in the venue’s spacious lots or stroll adjacent Coney Island Park for funnel cakes and river views.

Shop for Conan Gray tickets at Riverbend Music Center on Sept. 13 2025

