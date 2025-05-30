Ticketnews Ads
Conan Gray tickets on sale in Clarkston at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Madeline Page

Conan Gray hits Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on Sept. 17 2025 with an 8 p.m. start. Metro Detroit’s beloved hillside amphitheater—famed for summer nights and classic-rock lore—hosts a new-school pop icon touring behind Found Heaven.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pine Knob box office or via ScoreBig for fee-free checkout.

Gray’s Michigan debut in 2022 drew thousands to Royal Oak Music Theatre; now he’s scaling up to Pine Knob’s 15 000-plus capacity. Expect jangly guitars on ‘Wish You Were Sober,’ piano-driven heartbreakers and crowd-wide flashlight waves on ‘People Watching.’

The venue’s wooded setting offers tailgating zones and Instagrammable sunsets behind the shell. Pack a blanket and layer up for chilly lake breezes.

Tickets On Sale

