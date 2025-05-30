Conan Gray tickets on sale in Cuyahoga Falls at Blossom Music Center

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray opens the Midwest leg of his ‘Found Heaven’ tour at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Sept. 11 2025 at 8 p.m. The platinum singer-songwriter behind streaming juggernauts ‘Heather’ and ‘Maniac’ will bring his diary-driven pop and new album tracks to the tree-lined amphitheater nestled between Akron and Cleveland.

Blossom’s gently sloping lawn and covered pavilion make it one of the nation’s favorite outdoor arenas. Gray’s 2024 arena run earned raves for live-band arrangements that magnified his bedroom-pop roots; expect sweeping visuals, soaring falsettos and new singles like ‘Lonely Dancers’ under Ohio’s late-summer sky.

Arrive early to explore nearby Cuyahoga Valley National Park or grab dinner in downtown Akron before settling into one of the region’s most scenic concert spots.

Shop for Conan Gray tickets at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 11 2025

