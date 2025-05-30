Conan Gray tickets on sale in Fairfax at EagleBank Arena

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray headlines EagleBank Arena on George Mason University’s campus in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sept. 20 2025 at 8 p.m. The 10 000-seat venue—minutes from Washington, D.C.—welcomes the Texas-born artist as he shares new songs from Found Heaven and viral smashes that earned over 12 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets are on sale via the arena box office and ScoreBig, which offers transparent fee-free pricing and mobile delivery.

Expect elevated catwalks and a full live string section on ‘Memories.’ Metro riders can hop off at Vienna station and take a quick rideshare, while drivers will appreciate plentiful campus parking.

Grab dinner at the campus food-truck row before settling in for a cathartic night of indie-pop confessionals.

Shop for Conan Gray tickets at EagleBank Arena on Sept. 20 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on Conan Gray tickets at ScoreBig NOW with code TICKETNEWS10.