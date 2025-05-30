Ticketnews Ads
Conan Gray tickets on sale in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray returns to Music City on Sept. 24 2025 for an 8 p.m. show at Ascend Amphitheater on the Cumberland River. The open-air downtown venue provides skyline views and pristine sound—ideal for Gray’s falsetto flights.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster and ScoreBig; ScoreBig lets buyers dodge hidden fees, leaving budget for hot-chicken runs on Broadway.

Nashville session players will bolster the live band, and rumor hints at a surprise songwriting-elite guest. Explore the Country Music Hall of Fame two blocks away before showtime.

