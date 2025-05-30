Ticketnews Ads
Conan Gray tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Madeline Page

Conan Gray makes his Utah amphitheater debut Oct. 1 2025 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, showtime 8 p.m. beneath the Wasatch Mountain backdrop.

Tickets can be secured at the box office or via ScoreBig, where fee-free checkout keeps extra cash for souvenir hoodies.

Fans can anticipate the live premiere of ‘Forever 15,’ plus stripped-down piano on ‘Family Line.’ Local food trucks will line the plaza with fry bread and gourmet tacos.

Ride TRAX Red Line for an eco-friendly arrival; layer up once the sun dips.

