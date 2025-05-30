Conan Gray tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray makes his Utah amphitheater debut Oct. 1 2025 at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, showtime 8 p.m. beneath the Wasatch Mountain backdrop.

Tickets can be secured at the box office or via ScoreBig, where fee-free checkout keeps extra cash for souvenir hoodies.

Fans can anticipate the live premiere of ‘Forever 15,’ plus stripped-down piano on ‘Family Line.’ Local food trucks will line the plaza with fry bread and gourmet tacos.

Ride TRAX Red Line for an eco-friendly arrival; layer up once the sun dips.

Shop for Conan Gray tickets at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 1 2025

Special offer: 10 % off with code TICKETNEWS10 at ScoreBig.