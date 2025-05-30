Ticketnews Ads
Conan Gray tickets on sale in San Diego at Viejas Arena

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray tickets on sale in San Diego at Viejas Arena

Conan Gray brings his West Coast homecoming to Viejas Arena at SDSU on Oct. 4 2025, starting at 8 p.m. The California-raised pop phenom steps onto the Aztecs’ hardwood for a night of confetti showers and heartfelt sing-alongs.

Tickets are on sale at the arena and ScoreBig, which posts all-in pricing—no hidden fees.

Expect booming acoustics, upgraded LED ceiling displays and a possible SoCal guest cameo. Ride the trolley Green Line and grab burritos nearby before the lights go down.

