Conan Gray tickets on sale in St. Louis area at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Conan Gray headlines Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Sept. 28 2025 at 8 p.m. The St. Louis–area venue—famed for massive lawn parties—will echo with heartbreak anthems and new-album earworms.
Tickets are on sale through the amphitheater and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing eliminates hidden service fees.
Expect booming sub-bass, towering LED panels and pyro cues timed to ‘Telepath.’ Tailgate early, then extend the party with late-night slots next door.
