Conan Gray tickets on sale in St. Louis area at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Conan Gray via official YouTube channel

Conan Gray headlines Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Sept. 28 2025 at 8 p.m. The St. Louis–area venue—famed for massive lawn parties—will echo with heartbreak anthems and new-album earworms.

Tickets are on sale through the amphitheater and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing eliminates hidden service fees.

Expect booming sub-bass, towering LED panels and pyro cues timed to ‘Telepath.’ Tailgate early, then extend the party with late-night slots next door.

