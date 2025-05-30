Ticketnews Ads
Conan Gray tickets on sale in Tinley Park at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Conan Gray lands in Chicagoland for a Sept. 14 2025 performance at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. The Saturday-night show begins at 8 p.m., giving suburban and city fans an end-of-summer soundtrack of confessional pop bangers.

Tickets are available through the venue and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no surprise add-ons.

Gray’s last Chicago visit sold out The Chicago Theatre in under an hour. This larger amphitheater allows full-scale staging, including immersive lighting on ‘Family Line’ and pyrotechnics during ‘Telepath.’ Early-entry ticketholders may catch soundcheck echoing over the lawn while grabbing Chicago-style dogs.

