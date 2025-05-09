Counting Crows tickets on sale in Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum

Counting Crows bring their wistful alt‑rock storytelling to Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. The longtime radio staples behind “Mr. Jones” and “Accidentally in Love” promise a career‑spanning set beneath the arena’s iconic vaulted roof.

Tickets for the Aug. 16 concert are on sale now. Fans can buy in person at the Pacific Coliseum box office or online through ScoreBig, which lists seats for major events with no hidden service fees and an easy checkout process.

Since breaking through with the multiplatinum August and Everything After in 1993, Counting Crows have evolved into one of the most consistent live acts in modern rock. Singer Adam Duritz’s raspy vocals and spontaneous song arrangements turn every performance into a unique experience, often stretching well past the printed set list.

The band last visited Vancouver in 2022, selling out the Orpheum Theatre. This summer’s Pacific Coliseum stop ups the capacity, giving West Coast fans additional room to sing along to favorites like “Round Here” and “A Long December.” Expect sharp musicianship, emotive storytelling and a few surprise covers along the way.

