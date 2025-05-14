Cowboys Music Festival: Fall Out Boy tickets on sale in Calgary

Cowboys Music Festival saddles up Calgaryâ€™s summer soundtrack with a blockbuster night featuring popâ€‘punk titans FallÂ OutÂ Boy at Cowboys Park on JulyÂ 8,Â 2025, at 5Â p.m. The openâ€‘air venue transforms into the cityâ€™s hottest party each Stampede season, and this yearâ€™s lineup adds arenaâ€‘level energy to the midway vibes.

Tickets for the JulyÂ 8 festival date are available now. Pick them up at the Cowboys Park ticket window, or skip the surprise surcharges by locking in seats at ScoreBig, where every purchase comes with zero hidden fees.

Since 2010, Cowboys Music Festival has welcomed genreâ€‘spanning stars to its Stampedeâ€‘week stage, becoming a mustâ€‘hit stop for country, rock and EDM fans alike. FallÂ OutÂ Boyâ€™s chartâ€‘topping anthemsâ€”â€œSugar, Weâ€™re Goin Down,â€ â€œCenturies,â€ and â€œUma Thurmanâ€â€”promise a singâ€‘along set, while the festivalâ€™s signature Western flair ensures plenty of cowboy hats and bootâ€‘stomping fun.

The 2025 edition also offers food trucks, themed bars and midway games steps from the concert grounds, letting attendees build a full Stampede day around the headline act. With Calgary hotels booking fast, locals and visitors should move quickly to secure tickets before this highâ€‘demand night sells out.

