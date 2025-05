Cowboys Music Festival: Fall Out Boy tickets on sale in Calgary

Cowboys Music Festival saddles up Calgary’s summer soundtrack with a blockbuster night featuring pop‑punk titans Fall Out Boy at Cowboys Park on July 8, 2025, at 5 p.m. The open‑air venue transforms into the city’s hottest party each Stampede season, and this year’s lineup adds arena‑level energy to the midway vibes.

Tickets for the July 8 festival date are available now. Pick them up at the Cowboys Park ticket window, or skip the surprise surcharges by locking in seats at ScoreBig, where every purchase comes with zero hidden fees.

Since 2010, Cowboys Music Festival has welcomed genre‑spanning stars to its Stampede‑week stage, becoming a must‑hit stop for country, rock and EDM fans alike. Fall Out Boy’s chart‑topping anthems—“Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “Centuries,” and “Uma Thurman”—promise a sing‑along set, while the festival’s signature Western flair ensures plenty of cowboy hats and boot‑stomping fun.

The 2025 edition also offers food trucks, themed bars and midway games steps from the concert grounds, letting attendees build a full Stampede day around the headline act. With Calgary hotels booking fast, locals and visitors should move quickly to secure tickets before this high‑demand night sells out.

Shop for Cowboys Music Festival: Fall Out Boy tickets at Cowboys Park on July 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Cowboys Music Festival: Fall Out Boy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.