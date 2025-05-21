CRSSD Festival Marks 10th Anniversary with John Summit, Boys Noize, Jamie Jones

San Diego’s CRSSD Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 10th anniversary edition, set to return to Waterfront Park on September 27 and 28.

The fall event will feature a mix of electronic, house, and techno artists, with performances scheduled across three stages.

Topping this year’s bill is Australian electronic duo Empire of the Sun. Joining them are breakout house headliner John Summit, Ben Böhmer, and Canadian multi-genre project Caribou. The lineup also includes Darkside, Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington.

The Palms stage will once again showcase house and disco-leaning acts. Among the highlights are Jamie Jones, who will go back-to-back with Adam Ten, and Dirtybird Records founder Claude VonStroke. Additional sets at The Palms include Purple Disco Machine, Dombresky, Cloonee, and Beltran.

Meanwhile, the City Steps stage will feature sets from Boys Noize, Japanese selector Yousuke Yukimatsu, Berlin duo Brutalismus 3000, and British producer Eli Brown. In addition to music, the festival will offer a variety of local food and craft beverage vendors.

CRSSD first launched in 2015 and has since become a fixture on California’s electronic music calendar. Organizers have positioned this year’s event as a celebration of the festival’s decade-long history, while also spotlighting emerging artists from around the globe.

Ticket sales for the 2025 edition will open in stages. An alumni presale begins May 27 at 12 p.m. PT, followed by an SMS presale on May 28 at 12 p.m. PT. General public on-sale will commence later the same day, also at 12 p.m. PT.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the CRSSD Festival official website.

The CRSSD Festival lineup can be found below:

CRSSD Festival Lineup