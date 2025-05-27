D’Angelo Withdraws From Roots Picnic Performance Due to Health Concerns

R&B singer D’Angelo has canceled his comeback appearance at the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, citing a medical complication related to surgery earlier this year.

The artist, best known for his albums Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah, was scheduled to headline the festival at The Mann in Fairmount Park, marking his first public performance in nearly a decade. The Roots Picnic performance would have marked his first live major stage appearance since 2016.

In a statement shared via Instagram, D’Angelo personally addressed fans about the difficult decision, explaining, “It is with the deepest of regrets that @must cancel my performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia next weekend.”

The singer went on to cite health concerns as the reason for stepping away from the event. “But, due to an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery @had earlier this year, @ve been advised by my team of specialists that the performance this weekend could further complicate matters,” he added.

D’Angelo continued, “It is nearly impossible to express how disappointed @m not to be able to play with my Brothers ‘The Roots.’ And even more disappointed not to see all of You.”

“@m so thankful to my beautiful fans for continuing to rock with me and @Thank u for your continued support.

The Roots Picnic, which will take place May 31 through June 1 filled the headlining vacancy, announcing that fellow R&B veteran Maxwell has been added to the festival lineup.